12 October 2021

Demi Lovato claims calling extraterrestrial life ‘aliens’ is insulting

By Tina Campbell
12 October 2021

Demi Lovato claims that referring to extraterrestrial life forms as “aliens” is “derogatory”.

The Unidentified with Demi Lovato star, 29, made the remarks when asked about a fan theory that they have an unreleased song called Aliens.

Speaking to E! News, Demi, a known believer in extraterrestrial life, said: “I do not have a song called Aliens”.

Adding that while it sounded “cool,” if they were to write such a track, it would have a different title.

They explained: “My fans should know that I do not call them aliens. Because 'alien' is a derogatory term for anything, even extraterrestrials, which is why I call them ETs.”

