Die Hard lesbian reboot? ‘Sign me on’, says Charlize Theron
12:48pm, Wed 24 Feb 2021
Charlize Theron says she would love to make a lesbian ‘Die Hard’ reboot.
The 45-year-old actress was responding to a fan on Twitter putting her forward for a gender-swapped remake of the 1988 Bruce Willis blockbuster which would see the lead character ‘on a rampage to save her wife’.
Speaking to Vanity Fair, she said: “Yeah, I mean, it’s a great idea. That’s why I replied on Twitter. Because I just thought that was kind of brilliant.
“I was like, ‘This person needs to start pitching. That’s a great idea’. And the fact that it would be two women, I was like, ‘Yeah, sign me on.’ “
Theron has other things on her mind, however, as she is set to star in Netflix movie ‘The School for Good and Evil’, based on Soman Chainani’s best-selling novel.