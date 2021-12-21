Country music royalty Dolly Parton has broken not one, but three Guinness World Records.

The Jolene hit-maker broke the female artist records for most decades (seven) on the Billboard US Hot Country Songs chart as well as the most No. 1 hits (25).

She also broke one of her previous records for the most hits on the chart with a jaw-dropping 109.

Parton described herself as “flattered” and “honoured” when presented with three Guinness World Records certificates in Nashville.

“This is the kind of stuff that really makes you very humble and very grateful for everything that’s happened. I had no idea that I would be in Guinness World Records this many times! I am flattered and honoured,” she said.

“I’ve had a lot of people help me get here. Thanks to all of you and all of them for helping me have all of this.”

In addition to music, Parton has acted in movies, written books, runs her own theme park, has her own fragrance and is a proud champion of children’s literacy via her Dolly’s Imagination Library initiative.

She also helped fund research into Covid-19 vaccine Moderna.

Despite being about to turn 76 next month, she assures that she has no plans to slow down, adding: “I’ve loved being able to make a living in the business that I love so much. I’ve been so fortunate to see my dreams come true, and I just hope to continue for as long as I can. You’re going to have to knock me down to stop me!”