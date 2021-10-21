Dr Dre served with divorce papers from ex Nicole Young as he attends grandmother’s funeral
Dr Dre was said to have been left “recoiling in anger” after being served divorce papers at his grandmother’s funeral.
According to TMZ, the rapper and producer was at the graveside when agents working on behalf of his ex-wife, Nicole Young, swooped in with legal papers.
The documents are believed to relate to a payment for Young’s legal fees of $1.5m (£1m), which a judge had previously ordered Dre should cover.
He insists that he has paid the money, but his ex is adamant that he still has to cough up.
The former couple wed in 1996 and were officially granted a divorce in June of this year.
While the formalities may be dealt with, they remain locked in a bitter battle over financial arrangements.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox