Drake has mysteriously withdrawn his two nominations for the 2022 Grammy Awards.

The nominations were announced last month with the Canadian singer and rapper, 35, receiving nods for Best Rap Album for Certified Lover Boy and Best Rap Performance for Way 2 Sexy featuring Future and Young Thug.

However, a representative for the Recording Academy, which runs the awards, has told Variety that those nominations have been withdrawn.

While the Hotline Bling hit-maker has yet to comment publicly on the matter, the publication claims that the decision was made by Drake and his management and that the Grammys simply honoured the request.

The move follows the previous four-time Grammy Award winner’s criticism of the awards last year.

Speaking out after The Weeknd failed to receive a single nomination despite having one of the most popular singles and albums of 2020, he said on his Instagram Stories: “I think we should stop allowing ourselves to be shocked every year by the disconnect between impactful music and these awards and just accept that what once was the highest form of recognition may no longer matter to the artists that exist now and the ones that come after.

“It’s like a relative you keep expecting to fix up, but they just won’t change their ways,” he continued.

“The other day I said @theweeknd was a lock for either album or song of the year along with countless other reasonable assumptions and it just never goes that way.”

The 2022 Grammys will be held on January 31, 2022, in Los Angeles.