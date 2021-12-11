Dua Lipa forced to pull out of iHeartRadio Z100 Jingle Ball in New York due to laryngitis
Dua Lipa has been forced to pull out of a live performance in New York after being struck down with laryngitis.
The Don’t Star Now hit-maker, 26, had been due to perform at the iHeartRadio Z100 Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden on Friday night but simply wassn’t well enough.
Sharing the news on her Instagram Stories, the devastated singer wrote: “As most of you know I’m currently suffering laryngitis and have been on vocal rest per my doctor’s orders.
“I was hoping for a faster recovery, but unfortunately, I’m still under the weather and unable to perform at the iHeartRadio Z100 Jingle Ball.
“I’m extremely disappointed, I was really looking forward to kicking off the holiday season performing at this year’s Jingle Ball,” she continued.
“I’m so sorry I won’t be there to celebrate the season with all my fans, but I hope you enjoy the rest of the amazing line-up the show has planned for you all. Sending my love to you all!”
Ed Sheeran, Doha Cat, AJR, Tate McRae, Dixie D’Amello, Saweetie, Lil Nas X and Jonas Brothers are also slated to perform in the star-studded line-up.
