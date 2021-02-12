Dua Lipa releases Future Nostalgia: The Moonlight Edition
13:19pm, Fri 12 Feb 2021
Dua Lipa has released 'Future Nostalgia: The Moonlight Edition'.
The ‘New Rules’ hitmaker has dropped the expanded edition of her 2020 chart-topping LP, ‘Future Nostalgia’, which features three new songs, ‘We’re Good’, ‘Not My Problem’ with JID and ‘If It Ain’t Me’.
Dua also shared the Titanic-themed music video for ‘We’re Good’, in which the ‘Fever’ singer plays a singer on a ship that sinks, just as the cruise liner did in 1912, but unlike Leo DiCaprio trying to save Kate Winslet, Lipa sets out to save a lobster from being cooked alive.