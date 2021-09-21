EastEnders spoilers: Janine Butcher sets her sights on The Queen Vic
Opportunist Janine Butcher finds herself back behind The Queen Victoria bar in upcoming episodes of the BBC One soap.
After confiding in Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick) that she needs to overhaul her life in order to get daughter Scarlett back, it appears Janine Butcher (Charlie Brooks), might have just found a way.
When Frankie (Rose Ayling-Ellis) finds herself behind the bar of the The Vic alone following an argument with half-sister Nancy (Maddy Hill), Janine spots her chance.
Coming to Frankie’s rescue, she is later rewarded with a trial shift.
Sharon (Letitia Dean) is hardly Janine’s biggest fan and is shocked when she sees what’s going on, but it’s clear Janine loves being behind the bar.
But will this new job be enough to impress Scarlett? And does schemer Janine really have designs on owning the pub?
Only time will tell.
EastEnders airs on BBC One Monday, Tuesday, Thurday and Friday evenings.