11:49am, Mon 22 Mar 2021
EastEnders star Kellie Bright has confirmed she is expecting her third child with husband Paul Stocker after undergoing IVF treatment.

The actress, 44, talks of becoming pregnant with a ‘miracle’ third child after undergoing a frozen embryo transfer, following two failed attempts.

The soap star was speaking to OK! magazine and gave advice to others who are going through fertility treatments.

Kellie and her husband already have two sons, 9-year-old Freddie and 4-year-old Gene.

