Ed Sheeran announces massive 2022 stadium tour in support of new album
Ed Sheeran has announced a massive new stadium tour for 2022 including three nights at Wembley.
The “+ - = ÷ x Tour” (The Mathematics Tour) will kick off in April and see the Shivers hit-maker, 30, play shows across the UK, Ireland, Central Europe and Scandinavia.
The UK leg will take in Cardiff’s Principality Stadium (May 26-27), Sunderland Stadium Of Light (June 3-4), Manchester’s Etihad Stadium (June 10-11), Hampden Park in Glasgow (June 16-17) and London’s Wembley Stadium (June 29-July 1).
Tickets for the tour will go on sale on Saturday, September 25. The shows will use specially developed mobile digital ticketing technology which have safeguards in place to ensure genuine fans are buying genuine tickets, and to stop unofficial secondary ticketing sites, and unofficial ticket sellers, from being able to resell tickets at inflated prices.
Fans are encouraged to sign up for an account with an official ticket vendor in advance of the on sale. Fans who become unable to go to the shows will be able to sell their tickets to other fans at the price they paid, plus a booking fee through the official fan-to-fan face value resale platform at the place they purchased the tickets.
Sheeran’s latest album = (Equals) is due for release on October 29. It will mark his first in two years following a self-imposed music hiatus.