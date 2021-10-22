Ed Sheeran reveals his biggest future fear for daughter Lyra
Ed Sheeran has voiced concerns about his daughter suffering from depression in the future as it runs in his family.
The Bad Habits hit-maker, 30, shares 14-month-old Lyra Antarctica with wife Cherry Seaborn, 29.
Appearing on Swedish TV, he said: “I don’t want her to have the ability to have real lows.
“I would hate for her to have that, I know she will, as it runs in my family. But I would hate for her to feel sad and not know why.”
Sheeran has spoken openly about his own mental health, admitting that it suffered during the Covid-19 lockdown.
He said: “I just got sad. Any major thing that happens in my life, the most positive thing I can do from that is write a song.”
He recently teased that he is set to release a Christmas song with long-time friend Sir Elton John, 74.
