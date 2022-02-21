Ed Sheeran’s plans to build a burial chamber at his Suffolk home approved by council
Ed Sheeran’s plans to build a burial chamber at his estate in Suffolk have been given the go-ahead by council officials.
The Bad Habbits hit-maker, 31, had previously had permission granted in 2019 to errect a church on the 16-acre piece of land near Framlingham.
Now his idea to build a 9ft by 6ft chamber, big enough to fit two bodies under a slab in the floor, have been green lit too.
Not everyone was all for his unsual request, however, with one neighbour voicing her objections in remarks seen by The Sun.
Anna Woods said: “The area is well served by local churches and I feel there is no need for a well-known person to create his own island of calm when lovely places of worship abound in the area.”
Adding: “I also note there will be a burial chamber in the building. Are celebrities now so detached from reality that their every living breath, and now even the act of dying, be apart from the rest of us?”
Sheeran lives at the property with wife Cherry Seaborn and their one-year-old daughter Lyra.
Dubbed “Sheeranville”, the successful musician also has his very own pub, three additional houses, a recording studio, a fruit orchard and a swimming pool within his sprawling grounds.
