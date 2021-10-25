Ed Sheeran has left Saturday Night Live bosses “scrambling” to replace him after he tested positive for Covid-19.

The Bad Habits singer, 33, is due to be the music guest on November 6, however he wouldn’t be allowed into the US from the UK with a positive Coronavirus test.

A source told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column that show bosses are now considering their options and are looking to replace him with “another singer who appeals to the same demo,” such as Shawn Mendes or Justin Bieber.

There is also a possibility that the musician could perform remotely from the UK, but SNL are not so keen.

The insider said: “Ed is offering to perform live via video link, but this isn’t something ‘SNL’ does. The show likes to have the performer in studio.”

Ed confirmed he was sick in a post on Instagram over the weekend, writing: "Hey guys, quick note to tell you that I've sadly tested positive for Covid, so I'm now self-isolating and following government guidelines.

"It means that I'm now unable to plough ahead with any in-person commitments for, so I'll be doing as many of my planned interviews/performances I can from my house.

"Apologies to anyone I've let down, be safe everyone x (sic)"

It’s not particularly great timing with his new album set to be released this week.

As part of promotion for the new record he had been due to join Apple Music's Zane Lowe to play some tracks and answer fan questions.