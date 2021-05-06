Ed Sheeran to sponsor his boyhood club Ipswich Town next season
Four-time Grammy winner Ed Sheeran has agreed a deal to become the shirt sponsor of his boyhood football club, Ipswich Town.
The English singer-songwriter has signed a one-year deal to sponsor the men’s and women’s first-team shirts next season.
The logo printed on the shirts includes the symbols of Sheeran’s previous albums +, x and ÷. The logo also includes the symbols - and = above the word ‘tour’, with Sheeran saying the meaning will be revealed soon.
“I have always enjoyed my trips to Portman Road and I’m looking forward to going back there as soon as supporters are allowed into stadiums again,” said Sheeran.
Ipswich are set for a third season in League 1 after a disappointing season which sees them currently sitting ninth in the table. Last year Sheeran made a ‘significant donation’ to Ipswich Hospital’s children’s ward.