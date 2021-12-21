Ed Sheeran’s touring profit drops from £70million to just £600 due to Covid-19 pandemic
Ed Sheeran’s touring profits have taken a massive hit due to the on-going Covid-19 pandemic.
His Divide tour in 2019 was the highest grossing of all time, with the Thinking Out Loud hit-maker, 30, earning £587million after selling 8.9million tickets across six continents.
Having taking an extended break however, coupled with the pandemic which saw most live shows halted for almost two years, his pockets have felt the pinch.
To put it into perspective, his account from touring for the 12 months to the end of March 2020 held £70million. Fast forward to twelve months later and that same account had just £591 in it.
“Ed’s accounts for his company Hayagotatourboi Touring make for funny reading,” a source told The Sun.
“He has absolutely raked it in from his tours and in the past three years the firm has made more than £250million.
“Ed made so much cash it worked out at him earning £192,000 a day. But now he’s taken a break he’s living a little more like us, with a daily income of £1.62,” they continued.
The award-winning musician is set to hit the road again next year with his + - = ÷ x tour so should soon make up the difference providing there are no further virus outbreaks.
