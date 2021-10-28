Ed Sheeran says becoming a dad convinced him to ditch bad habits after ballooning to 15 stone
Ed Sheeran has opened up about how becoming a parent gave him the motivation to ditch bad habits and lose weight after ballooning to 15 stone.
The Shape of You hit-maker, 30, is gearing up for the release of his fifth studio album = on Friday.
This new record marks his first since becoming a dad last year when he and wife Cherry Seaborn welcomed daughter Lyra, one.
Sheeran credits the tot with helping turn his life around after he fell into a cycle of drinking “every day” and binging on fried food.
Speaking to The Sun, he said: “I think actually taking time off and not being on tour was the worst thing for my health because I would drink every single day.
“I stopped three months before Lyra was born because I was determined I was going to be the person to drive my wife to the hospital.
“I was 15-and-a-half stone at my peak and I think I’m 10-and-a-half now - I was big, it really showed. I had a 36 waist - now I’m down to 28.
He continued: “I always knew I was big, but I knew why I was big too; I loved chicken wings, wine, beer, and I never exercised.
“It was when Cherry was pregnant the penny dropped. Lyra has been the biggest motivation in terms of detoxing my life, and I think it’s a change everyone needs to go through if they’re a parent.”
