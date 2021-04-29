Elliot Page Oprah interview preview: ‘Why it was critical to speak out about transition’

Elliot Page has said ‘coming out’ felt crucial given the backlash trans people are facing.

In a preview of the 34-year-old actor’s interview with Oprah Winfrey, Page, who made his revelation on social media in December, says: “I was expressing this to people in my life much before posting that letter and telling people for the first time and knowing I wanted a moment to become comfortable in myself and to be able to get to that point.

“For me, in this time we’re in right now and especially with this horrible backlash we’re seeing towards trans people, particularly trans youth, it really felt imperative to do so.”

Winfrey also asked Page what part of his transition had brought him the most joy.

An emotional Page said: “Getting out of the shower and the towel’s around your waist and you’re looking at yourself in the mirror and you’re just like, ‘there I am’. And I’m not having the moment where I’m panicked, I’m not having all these little moments that used to be…

“Just being in a T-shirt. It’s being able to touch my chest and feel comfortable in my body for the, probably the first time. Tears of joy.”

Page came out publicly as gay in 2014 at the Human Rights Campaign’s Time to Thrive conference for LGTBQ youth. At the time, he said: “I’m here today because I am gay. And because maybe I can make a difference.”

He married dancer Emma Portner in 2018 but the couple divorced this year having split in the summer of 2020.

The actor says the former couple ‘remain close friends’ and Portner paid tribute to her ex after his statement about transitioning, saying on Instagram: “I am so proud of @elliotpage... Shine on sweet E. Love you so much.”

The Elliot Page episode of The Oprah Conversation premieres Friday April 30 on Apple TV+.