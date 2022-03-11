Elon Musk and Grimes secretly welcome second child together via surrogate
Grimes has revealed that she has become a mother for the second time after welcoming a baby girl via surrogate with Elon Musk.
The 33-year-old singer – real name Claire Boucher – already shares one-year-old son X Æ A-12, known as “X” with the 50-year-old tech billionaire.
In a new interview with Vanity Fair, the Oblivion hit-maker confirmed that her daughter arrived in December 2021 and is called Exa Dark Sideræl Musk, but they have nicknamed her “Y”.
Addressing reports from last September that she and Musk had split up, she said: “There’s no real word for it. I would probably refer to him as my boyfriend, but we’re very fluid.
“We live in separate houses. We’re best friends. We see each other all the time… We just have our own thing going on, and I don’t expect other people to understand it...
“This is the best it’s ever been…. We just need to be free…We’ve always wanted at least three or four [children],” she added.
Musk is also father to five sons from a previous relationship.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox