Emily Ratajkowski explains what women see in Pete Davidson amid Kim Kardashian dating rumours
Emily Ratajkowski has lifted the lid on the allure of “charming” Pete Davidson to women.
The Saturday Night Live star, 27, has been snapped recently getting cosy with Kim Kardashian, 41, with his impressive dating history also including the likes of Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale and Phoebe Dynevor, to name but a few.
So what is it that makes him such a magnet to the female species? Here to explain is model Emily Ratajkowski, 30, who worked with him on a campaign shoot in September.
Asked about him during an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers, she said: “He’s a professional. First of all, you should know that about Pete.”
When host Seth Meyers jokingly asked her thoughts about being around guys on sets who weren’t models, she was quick to come to his defence, saying: “Pete - he’s got the height. Obviously women find him very attractive.
“Guys are like, ‘Wow. What’s that guy got?’ And I’m like, I mean, he seems super charming. He’s vulnerable. He’s lovely. His fingernail polish is awesome. He looks good! [He has a] super relationship with his mom.”
So there you have it.
