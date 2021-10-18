Emma Watson wears TEN recycled charity dresses stitched together at Earthshot ceremony
Emma Watson embraced the theme of the evening as she attended Prince William’s inaugural Earthshot Prize award ceremony at the Alexandra Palace in London.
The Harry Potter actress, 31, hit the green carpet in a unique outfit designed by gender fluid fashion designer, Harris Reed.
Stitched together from 10 vintage dresses from Oxfam, the outfit comprised of a backless white tulle dress worn over black, flared trousers. She teamed the look with black chunky boots and gold rings.
William and Kate also sported recycled outfits.
The Earthshot Prize was launched last year by Prince William and Sir David Attenborough.
It will see five £1million prizes awarded anually from 2021 to 2030, to those whose solutions substantially help the environment.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox