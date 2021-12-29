Emma Watson recalls moment she ‘fell in love’ with Harry Potter co-star Tom Felton
Emma Watson has confessed to having had a mega crush on Harry Potter co-star Tom Felton.
On-screen Watson’s Hermione Granger couldn’t stand Felton’s Draco Malfoy, but off-screen it was a different matter as the actress has spoken about the moment that she “fell in love” with her co-star.
Speaking in a new programme to mark the 20th anniversary of the first film in the franchise, Watson recalls that her feelings for Felton developed during an on-set tutoring session.
“I walked into the room where we were having tutoring,” she explained. “The assignment that had been given was to draw what you thought God looked like, and Tom had drawn a girl with a backward cap on a skateboard. And I just don’t know how to say it — I just fell in love with him.”
From that moment on, she admits that she would check the call sheet every day looking for his call number (number seven), and if he was scheduled to shoot, then she knew it would be “an extra exciting day”.
Unfortunately the feelings weren’t mutual. For starters there was an age gap – Felton is three years older than her – which meant that he saw her more as a “little sister,” and felt very protective over her.
Return to Hogwarts will be released on HBO Max in the US and Sky/Now TV in the UK on New Year’s Day 2022.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox