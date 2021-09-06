Emmerdale star Amy Walsh has revealed that she is pregnant with her first child.

The Tracy Metcalfe actress, 34, is expecting a baby with her EastEnders actor boyfriend, Toby-Alexander Smith, 31.

Amy, who is the younger sister of Girls Aloud singer, Kimberley Walsh, said of her happy news: “We’re so excited. It feels as though the way everything happened was meant to be.

“I thought I might struggle with fertility, so for pregnancy to happen quite easily and when I wanted - I was gobsmacked. We feel incredibly lucky. I was diagosed with polycystic ovary syndrome at 20, so I always thought falling pregnant was going to be a battle.

Amy Walsh plays Tracy Metcalfe in ITV soap Emmerdale (ITV)

“It’s something you feel you have to tell someone when you meet them, because you feel like you need to warn them. Toby knew how worried I was, especially as I’m a bit older. I did wonder if it would ever happen for me, so it feels like a blessing,” she told OK! magazine.

Toby, who plays EastEnders killer Gray Atkins on the BBC soap, added to the publication: “I don’t think there’s a bigger commitment than having a baby with someone. I have always seen myself having kids, but it’s one of those things I’ve never put an age on. For me it was about finding the right person, and then the minute we met, I knew.”

The couple, who first met while sitting in the audience of Strictly Come Dancing back in 2019, have shared that their baby is due around Christmas.