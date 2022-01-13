Rachel Evan Wood will open up in a new two-part documentary about the bombshell allegations she has made against ex Marilyn Manson.

The Amy Berg directed Phoenix Rising has been two years in the making and will examine the life and career of Westworld actress Evans, 34, including her decision to come forward last year and allege that musician Manson, 53, had “horrifically abused” her while they were in a relationship together.

The first part of Phoenix Rising will premiere at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival later this month before airing in two parts on HBO at a later date.

According to a description on Sundance’s official website, the film “intimately charts [Wood’s] journey as she moves toward naming her infamous abuser for the first time.”

While Wood had spoken publicly about her experiences with domestic violence, including the creation of the Phoenix Act in 2019, a bill that extends the statute of limitations on domestic violence from three years to five - which passed in California - last February she finally named Manson as her alleged abuser in a social media post.

“The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson,” she claimed on Instagram.

“He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years. I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission.”

She added: “I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail. I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent.”

Manson and Wood began dating in 2007 and got engaged in 2010, but broke up later that year.

Since Wood came forward, a number of other women have made abuse, sexual assault, and misconduct allegations against him, including Game of Thrones actress Esmé Bianco and a former assistant of Manson’s.

Both women have filed lawsuits against the singer, and he is currently under investigation for domestic violence allegations.

Manson has previously denied all allegations, calling Wood’s a “horrible distortions of reality”.