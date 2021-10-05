Matt Lucas blames UK fuel crisis as celebrities react to Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram going down
Celebrities proved that we were all in it together as many took to Twitter amidst the major outage that saw Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook Messenger and Workplace all go down for six very long hours.
While some were clearly feeling lost without the ability to scroll, others chose to see the lighter side.
Leading the charge was comedian and Great British Bake Off host Matt Lucas, who joked: “Hands up who remembers whatsapp (sic).”
Linking the outage to the fuel crisis, the Little Britain star quipped: “It seems there is no petrol left to drive your whatsapp message to its destination (sic)”
Echoing his sentiment, Good Morning Britain’s Alex Beresford mused: “Bet the queue to get back on Instagram is longer than the petrol ones”
Adding: “When you realise you’ll have to have real conversations with real people in your house if Instagram don’t get its s**t together tonight.”
Trying to assure those desperate for a social media fix that all was not lost, comedienne Rosie Jones advised: “Don’t worry guys, I’ve just checked Myspace and Bebo and they’re still up and running.”
Until Matt Lucas decided to chime back in with: “Can’t believe MySpace is down!!!!”
If there was one silver lining to it all, Piers Morgan was for once lost for words and simply tweeted a shocked emoji.