Travis Scott’s offer to pay for the funeral of the youngest victim of the Astroworld crush has been declined.

Nine-year-old Ezra Blount died in hospital after being placed in a medically induced coma due to serious injuries sustained in the crowd surge during Scott’s set on the opening night of his two-day festival.Ezra’s father Treston Blount was also injured at the event and had detailed what happened in a GoFundMe page set up to cover the youngster’s medical costs.

Nine others died and hundreds of others were injured in the tragedy.

Kylie Jenner’s fiancé had offered to cover the costs of all of the victim’s funerals, however the representative for the Blount family, Bob Hilliard, has now advised Scott’s representative, Daniel Petrocelli, that his “client’s offer is declined”.

In a letter, he said: “I have no doubt Mr Scott feels remorse. His journey ahead will be painful. He must face and hopefully see that he bares some of the responsibility for the tragedy.”

“There may be, and I hope there is, redemption and growth for him on the other side of what this painful process will be, and perhaps one day, once time allows some healing for the victims and acceptance of responsibility by Mr Scott and others, Treston and Mr Scott might meet - as there is also healing in that.

“For now, Mr Scott must respect the fact that his pain and devastation pale to Treston’s, Ezra’s mom, and the other victims.”

The Blount family are currently suing Scott for $1m (£744, 600).

Scott’s legal representative emphasised that if the family were to take up his offer of covering the funeral costs, that it would not impact their lawsuit.