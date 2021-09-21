And Just Like That: First-look at Sex and the City spin-off reunites Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon
Sex and the City fans have finally been given a glimpse of the reboot.
A trailer for HBO Max’s upcoming releases was aired during the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday and included a first-look at the highly anticipated SATC revival, And Just Like That...
The short clips saw original cast members Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis reunited on screen.
Looking dressed to the nines at an event, SJP could be see waving hello to someone off-camera.
We know sadly it’s definitely not Kim Cattrall’s Samantha Jones as the actress has refused to return for the new show.
Perhaps it is Nicole Ari Parker who has been cast as a new friend.
A further scene saw Parker’s character Carrie enjoying a moment with husband Mr Big (Chris Noth).
The 10-part series is due to be released later this year.
The original series ran from 1998 until 2004 and spawned two movies.
Also in the trailer, never-before-scene footage was shown from other shows including Euphoria, Insecure, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Succession and more.