Florence Pugh shows off newly-pierced septum which caused her to faint
Florence Pugh has showed off a bold new look online after getting her septum pierced, but confessed that getting it done made her “go green” and “faint”.
The Oscar-nominated actress, 25, shared two pictures on Instagram of the silver ring nestled between her nostrils along with one showing the bar used to pierce her septum.
The Black Widow star told her 5.5m followers: “When you wanna be a cool grown up and get a cool new piercing and you instantly fail, go green and then faint.
“Praise the piercing heavens for my trusty @zoelisterjones to have a lollipop to make me feel better. FAAAAAAANKS.”
She added: “Warning - last slide will make your stomach scream.”
It got the thumbs up from fans who were quick to flood the comments.
“So gorgeous! Constantly levelling up,” wrote one, followed by a red heart emoji. “Yussssss such a MOVE,” remarked a second. While a third declared her a “baddie”.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox