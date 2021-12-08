America’s Got Talent star Skilyr Hicks dead at 23 following battle with depression and substance abuse
Skilyr Hicks, who competed on season 8 of America’s Got Talent, has died at the age of 23.
The singer was found dead in a friend’s home in Liberty, South Carolina, on December 6, her mother, Jodi, told US outlet TMZ .
Although Hicks’ cause of death is unknown, Jodi went on to tell the outlet that her child struggled with mental health issues and substance abuse.
“She will live on through her music,” Jodi said, noting that the musician, who is survived by four siblings, loved using her music to help people in need.
Hicks was just 14-year’s-old when she competed on the NBC show in 2013, auditioning in front of Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, Howard Stern and Mel B.
She performed an original song entititled Brand New Day, which she told the judges was inspired by the death of her father and earned her four yeses.
She advanced to the next round, but was eliminated before the live shows.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox