A new exhibition celebrating Freddie Mercury, the legendary Queen frontman, will open in London on 4 August. Named 'Freddie Mercury: A World of His Own', the exhibition will feature personal items from his former residence, Garden Lodge. The month-long exhibition will close on 5 September, Mercury's would-be 77th birthday. In addition to the exhibit, there will also be a restaurant serving Mercury's favourite dishes and a café named after his cats, Miko and Delilah. The exhibition, held at Sotheby's London, is free of charge, but visitors may have to queue during peak times.

The Pokémon Go Fest, having first debuted in London in 2021, is returning in 2023, promising to be bigger than ever. The festival, scheduled for Friday, 4th August, and Saturday, 5th August, will take place mostly in Brockwell Park, but will also extend to greater London. Attendees can anticipate engaging gameplay, treasure hunts across the city, and hidden surprises. The festival offers a morning and afternoon experience in the Park and City, each costing £32. The Met Office predicts light rain on Saturday, with cloudy and sunny intervals on Friday and Sunday.

During summer holidays, Birmingham offers a plethora of museums and galleries for children to explore. Along with renowned Birmingham Museums, smaller speciality museums provide insight into the city's industrial history and engineering innovations. While these are common for school trips, they also conduct guided tours for adults and mixed groups. Availability varies throughout the year, so checking their websites is advisable. The top eight speciality museums around Birmingham are ranked based on Google reviews.

Brindleyplace, a multifunctional canalside location near Birmingham city centre, offers a host of attractions including renowned art galleries, the National Sea Life Centre, and one of Birmingham's oldest theatres. As a hub for residential, work and leisure activities with beautiful public spaces, it's a popular choice for family and social outings. It also hosts pop-up markets and performances, as well as the Canal & River Trust Community Games in August. Visitors can always enjoy a leisurely walk or run along the canalside. For current events, check the Brindleyplace website. This offers a guaranteed relaxing, yet exciting, experience all year round.

Renowned artist David Hockney's forthcoming exhibition, Drawing From Life, will include a portrait of popular singer Harry Styles. Initially launched at the National Portrait Gallery in 2020, the exhibition is to reopen in 2023 after a premature closure due to Covid-19. Hockney has added 30 new portraits, including that of Styles. The exhibition will be open from 2 November until 21 January 2024. Tickets for the exhibition are available from today (2 August) on the National Portrait Gallery website.

The school summer holidays are approaching and there are many activities occurring in and around Birmingham. Families can enjoy free, family-friendly events across the city, including workshops at the University of Birmingham and activities at the local beaches. The Birmingham Festival, a 10-day event beginning on 28 July, will commemorate the anniversary of the Commonwealth Games, featuring dance, music and more. The city centre will be buzzing with activity until the grand finale on 6 August. There are numerous opportunities for hands-on learning and creation at these free events. Here are 11 free family-friendly events occurring in Birmingham over the summer holidays.

London's pink-themed cinemas are gearing up for the release of the Barbie movie on 21st July, perfect for fans of the iconic doll. The three pinkest cinemas in the capital include Rio Cinema, with pastel pink and blue interiors reminiscent of Barbie and Ken; Everyman Canary Wharf, which features pink seating; and Peckhamplex, known for its vivid pink exterior. Each cinema will host multiple Barbie screenings over the release weekend, offering Londoners the ultimate doll-themed cinematic experience.

