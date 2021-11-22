Freida Pinto has revealed that she has given birth to her first child, a boy called Rumi-Ray.

The Slumdog Millionaire actress, 37, confirmed the news on Instagram.

Uploading a photo of herself with the newborn and photographer husband Cory Tran, she captioned the post: “Happy Birthday Dada Cory!

“I celebrate you my husband, friend and partner in life. To see you become not just a Dad but Super-Dad makes me so emotional and fills me with joy. It also gives this sleep deprived Mama a break and you have no idea how much I appreciate that!

“I am so grateful and in love with how we do life together. Love you madly.”

Signing off, she wrote: “Rumi-Ray you are one lucky boy!”

She and Tran got engaged in 2019 after two years of dating.

Pinto confirmed last year during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show that they had married in an intimate ceremony after scrapping plans for a big wedding due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

She said: “We’re already married! It’s a very romantic story if you must know.

“When we got engaged we thought we’d have this most magical wedding. But then COVID happened and it’s still happening and we just realised we’d be planning this for the rest of our lives and never doing it. So, we decided one day to go to the Honda Center in Anaheim.

“Honestly, I have to say if any of you have planned a wedding, you probably know this, I do not want stomach ulcers from planning my own wedding.

“This was perfect. It was absolutely perfect. We got married and then we got to go home and take an afternoon nap.”

The star shared that she was pregnant over the summer on Instagram.

Uploading a picture highlighting her baby bump, she wrote: “Baby Tran, coming this fall!”

Her other acting credits include Rise Of The Planet Of The Apes, Trishna and Hillbilly Elegy.

She currently voices Queen Shanti in the Disney animated series Mira, Royal Detective.