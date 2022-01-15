Bob Saget’s Full House co-stars and celebrity friends turned out in force for the comedian’s funeral in Los Angeles on Friday following his sudden death at the age of 65.

TMZ had previously reported that the Jewish service at Mount Sinai Memorial Park in Forest Lawn Cemetery, was expected “to be small - around 50 people,” however nearer to 300 people actually turned up, with the outlet telling how “cemetery staff had to bring out folding chairs to handle the overflow”.

Saget’s wife Kelly Rizzo led mourners as his body was transported to his final resting place in a blue Chevrolet hearse.

His Full House on-screen daughters Jodie Sweetin, Candace Cameron Bure, Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen were among the host of famous faces paying their last respects, with Jimmy Kimmel, Dave Chappelle, Kathy Griffin, Chris Rock and Seth Green also in attendance.

The pallbearers were John Stamos, John Mayer, Norman Lear, Dave Coulier, Jeff Ross, Judd Apatow, Ted Sarandos and Steve Hale.

Ahead of the service, longtime friend Stamos, who starred with Saget in Full house from 1987 until 1995, wrote on Twitter about how difficult the day would be, tweeting: “Today will be the hardest day of my life. God, grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, courage to change the things I can, and wisdom to know the difference.”

He had previously described himself as “broken” and “gutted” on the micro-blogging site following the news of Saget’s passing, writing: “I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby.”

Saget was discovered unresponsive by staff in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, last Sunday.

An autopsy on his body has since been carried out, with Orange and Osceola Counties Chief Medical Examiner, Joshua Stephany, issuing a statement confirming “there is no evidence of drug use or foul play”.

“The cause and manner of death are pending further studies and investigation which may take up to 10-12 weeks to complete,’ continued Stephany. “Our condolences go out to Mr. Saget’s loved ones during this difficult time.”

He is survived by his second wife Kelly Rizzo and three daughters from his first marriage to Sherri Kramer.