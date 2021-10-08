Genesis ‘frustrated’ as UK tour is cancelled again due to Covid-19
Genesis have been forced to cancel the remaining dates of their UK tour due to positive Covid-19 tests within the band.
A statement read: “Following guidance and advice from the Government, it is with huge regret that the final four shows of Genesis’ Last Domino? Tour (this evening (8/10) at The SSE Hydro and 11, 12, 13 October at The O2 in London) have had to be postponed due to positive Covid-19 tests within the band.
“We are working to reschedule them as soon as possible and will announce the new dates through our website and social media channels as soon as possible. All tickets will remain valid and ticket holders will be contacted by their ticket providers.
“This is a hugely frustrating development for the band who are devastated with this unlucky turn of events. They hate having to take these steps but the safety of the audience and touring crew has to take priority. They look forward to seeing you upon their return.”
Ticketholders are advised that they will be contacted once new dates are able to be arranged.
The tour, which was first announced last year, had already been delayed due to the Coronavirus pandemic.
The dates were to mark the band’s 40th anniversary with Phil Collins reuniting with original members Mike Rutherford and Tony Banks.