03 December 2021

George Clooney reveals why he once turned down $35m for a single day’s work

By Tina Campbell
03 December 2021

George Clooney has told how he once turned down the chance to earn $35m (£29.8m) for one day’s work after deciding that it “wasn’t worth it”.

The Hollywood actor and director, 60, is reportedly worth an estimated $500m (£377m) and was named the world’s highest-paid actor in 2018.

His decision not to take the gig was however a moral one, he told The Guardian.

Asked if he ever thought, ‘You know what? I think I have enough money’, he replied: “Well, yeah, I was offered 35 million dollars for one day’s work for an airline commercial, but I talked to [wife] Amal about it and we decided it’s not worth it.

“It was (associated with) a country that, although it’s an ally, is questionable at times, and so I thought: ‘Well, if it takes a minute’s sleep away from me, it’s not worth it.’”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Arthur’s ‘wicked’ stepmother gets life for murdering six year-old while father gets 21 years for manslaughter

news

England Euro 2020 final win would have had ‘horrific’ consequences, says report into violent fans storming Wembley

news

ABBA debut video for their first ever Christmas single Little Things minus four important things

tv & entertainment