George Clooney reveals why he once turned down $35m for a single day’s work
George Clooney has told how he once turned down the chance to earn $35m (£29.8m) for one day’s work after deciding that it “wasn’t worth it”.
The Hollywood actor and director, 60, is reportedly worth an estimated $500m (£377m) and was named the world’s highest-paid actor in 2018.
His decision not to take the gig was however a moral one, he told The Guardian.
Asked if he ever thought, ‘You know what? I think I have enough money’, he replied: “Well, yeah, I was offered 35 million dollars for one day’s work for an airline commercial, but I talked to [wife] Amal about it and we decided it’s not worth it.
“It was (associated with) a country that, although it’s an ally, is questionable at times, and so I thought: ‘Well, if it takes a minute’s sleep away from me, it’s not worth it.’”
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox