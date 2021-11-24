Geri Horner ‘devastated’ by sudden death of brother Max Halliwell aged 54
Geri Horner has been left devastated following the unexpected death of her older brother.
Max Halliwell, 54, died in intensive care after suddenly collapsing at home, according to reports.
The former Spice Girl, 49, is believed to have been abroad in the Middle East when she was told the news.
A source told The Sun: “This is the most awful, devastating, heartbreaking news and Geri is utterly broken by it.
“It has been a teribly traumatic time since the moment she heard Max had been taken to hospital, and the worst outcome which everybody close to the family hoped might not be.”
They added that the family are “rallying together,” but that Geri “barely knows what to say or think just now - she loved him dearly.”
Geri and her sibling are said to have been “incredibly close”.
