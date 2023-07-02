Guns N' Roses outdid even Pearl Jam and the Rolling Stones in fan turnout at BST Hyde Park, drawing a multigenerational crowd. In spite of grey weather, the atmosphere was buoyant as the band played a three-hour set, including major hits like "Welcome to the Jungle" and "Sweet Child O’ Mine." The evening also encompassed performances from The Pretenders, The Darkness, Larkin Poe, The Foxies, The Dust Coda, and Bad Nerves. The audience particularly enjoyed Chrissie Hynde remaining joyful through technical issues and The Darkness's crowd-engaging "I Believe in a Thing Called Love."

London’s Crystal Palace Park is set to host Dog Day Afternoon, featuring headliner Iggy Pop, Blondie, and punk supergroup Generation Sex, this Saturday. Gates open at 1pm, and the event concludes at 10pm. Weather forecasts predict a rainy start but anticipate sunny intervals for the remainder of the day. This will not be the only concert at the park this July, with The Lumineers also performing the following weekend.

Take That are set to perform at BST Hyde Park this weekend, marking their return to the festival after seven years. The 'Back For Good' hitmakers were confirmed last year for the headline slot, sharing the stage with The Script and Sugababes. The gates for the Friday headline show will open at 2pm, with the final set wrapping up at around 10.20pm. Supporting acts include Bellah Mae, Chloe Adams, and Will Young. Despite a rainy start, the weather is expected to brighten up with sunny intervals forecasted for the afternoon, according to the Met Office.

Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe will perform this weekend at London's Wembley Stadium as part of their joint global tour. This marks the return of Def Leppard to Wembley after eight years. The performance will begin at 6:45pm, with Mötley Crüe kicking off, followed by Def Leppard from 8:45pm. While the setlist remains unconfirmed, it's anticipated they will play popular tracks from their tours. Last-minute tickets are limited but available. Despite a rainy forecast, the weather is expected to clear by the concert's start time. The concert is creating significant buzz among rock music enthusiasts.

Pop-rock band The 1975 will headline a show at Finsbury Park, London on 2 July, supported by acts such as Cigarettes after Sex and Bleachers. The band confirmed their performance in February, following a cancelled show in 2020 due to the pandemic. The gates open at 11am with performances starting from 12pm, ending around 9:30pm. The weather forecast predicts cloudy skies with sunny intervals and temperatures ranging from 14°C to 22°C.

South Korean girl group, Blackpink, is set to close the second week of BST Hyde Park music festival on its Grand Oak stage this weekend. Their performance will mark the group's UK festival debut, with the quartet previously having performed at London's O2 Arena. In anticipation of the show, Blackpink will host a merchandise pop-up event. Alongside Blackpink, artists including Sabrina Carpenter and Caity Baser will hype up London crowds. The forecast for the day of the performance includes sunny intervals with highs of 23C and lows of 15C.

Pulp are set to headline a show at Finsbury Park, London, this weekend. Joined by special guests Wet Leg, Baxter Dury and Exotic Gardens, the Sheffield band's performance will start at 8:40pm. Gates will open at 3pm with the first act commencing at 5:05pm, and the event concluding around 10:30pm. Despite a rainy forecast earlier in the day, sunny intervals are expected for the afternoon. The group will also play two nights at the Eventim Apollo in late July. This follows successful shows at various beloved London venues, including Alexandra Palace and Wembley Arena.

Madonna's world tour, including six shows at London's O2 Arena, has been postponed due to health concerns following her hospitalisation for a bacterial infection. The singer's management confirmed the news, promising further updates on new dates for the rescheduled shows. The O2 Arena has yet to clarify how this will impact the London shows originally planned for October and December. Refunds are currently only available if shows are cancelled or rescheduled, with fans awaiting further announcements on potential refunds or rescheduling.

Iron Maiden have announced the sale of additional tickets for their 'The Future Past' tour show at the AO Arena in Manchester tonight, following initial sell-out. The news was shared via band's official social media channels. The Manchester show forms part of their ongoing UK tour which began in Glasgow on 26 June. The tickets are available to purchase on Iron Maiden's official website, but are anticipated to sell quickly.

Pride In London has confirmed the 2023 parade route, which will retrace the path of the inaugural pride event in 1972. The theme is 'Never March Alone,' with an aim to support the transgender community and wider LGBT+ individuals. The procession will begin at Hyde Park Corner, progress to Piccadilly Circus, Haymarket, Trafalgar Square, and finish in Whitehall. Numerous roads across Soho, the Park Lane area, and central London will be closed on parade day to accommodate the event. Trafalgar Square, Leicester Square, and Soho Square will host their own celebrations. Full details can be found on the Pride In London website.