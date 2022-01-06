This year’s Golden Globes won’t feature any celebrity presenters because nobody would agree to do it, according to US reports.

The annual awards ceremony is being held on Sunday at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles, but according to Variety, there will be no red carpet or celebrity audience.

A leaked email from a talent booker obtained by the publication read: “The Golden Globes will move forward with a small event on January 9th that will not only award the best performances in television and film for 2021, but also on recognizing the importance of supporting diverse creatives across the industry.

“The event this year will celebrate and honor a variety of diverse, community-based programs that empower inclusive filmmakers and journalists to pursue their storytelling passions. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) has financially supported important underserved organizations for decades and will continue to invest in the future leaders of our industry,” it continued.

Adding: “The event will have limited guests and with strict COVID protocols that include not only proof of full vaccination, but also a booster shot and a negative PCR test,”

It comes after the HFPA came under scrutiny last year when a report by the Los Angeles Times detailed the lack of diversity among the HFPA’s members and alleged that some members received gifts from studios and producers in exchange for their support.

A social media campaign entitled Time’s Up was also created to help highlight lack of black representation in the HFPA.

NBC previously announced that it would not be broadcasting this year’s ceremony due to lack of diversity, while Amazon Studios and Netflix also vowed to cease all activity with the HFPA until sufficient changes are made.