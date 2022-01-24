Goldie Hawn has accused famed cartoonist Al Capp of sexually harassing her during an audition when she was 19.

The Overboard actress, 76, opened up about the alleged 1964 incident while a guest on SiriusXM’s The Megyn Kelly Show.

“I had a script and I was reading for this script,” she began. “I go to Park Avenue at the time I’m supposed to meet with him. Next thing I know I’m in this rich guy’s apartment, and he’s famous and his name is Al Capp.”

Capp — who died in 1979 — is the famed cartoonist and humorist best known for his satirical comic strip, Li’l Abner.

“In he walks with his – I didn’t know he had a wooden leg, but he did – well, he walked like he had a wooden leg. He had this insidious grin. It was really ugly,” Hawn continued. “And he said, ‘I’ll be back in a minute, I’m just going to slip into something.’ And he came back in a robe. So now I am freaking out because I am recognizing that something is going on.”

“Now I’m thinking to myself, ‘I better let him know I’m a good girl, I better let him know that, whatever he’s thinking, it’s not going to happen.’”

“So I talk about my mom and my dad, and the fact that they wanted me to marry a Jewish dentist, and I wanted him to know that I was religious,” she said. “I wanted him to know that I had scruples.”

She explained how Capp had instructed her to slowly walk toward him with a “stupid” expression and claims he then asked her to raise the hem of her skirt so that he could get a better look at her legs.

While she initially obliged, lifting her skirt just above the knee, she refused his demand for her to raise it “higher”.

“He said, ‘Come on over here and give me a kiss.’ I was shocked, but I expected something like that,” she continued. “And so I went over to the couch because I wanted him to know that I wasn’t going to run out of the room, I was going to stay calm, and whatever. And he pulled over his…whatever that robe was…and his whole apparatus, his whole wiener, was literally lying there.”

It was at this point that Hawn – who is the mother of actress Kate Hudson – decided to make her exit.

“I looked at it and I said, ‘Oh, Mr. Capp, I’ll never get a job like this.’ And he said, ‘Well I’ve had them all, and nothing will become of you.’ And I said ‘That’s okay, I’m a dancer anyway, but I’ll never get a job like this.’ And he said, ‘Well, you just go back and marry a Jewish dentist.’ And I said ‘Oh, I might.’ And I walked out,”