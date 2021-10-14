Kacey Musgraves reacts to exclusion from country music category at Grammys
Country singer Kacey Musgraves has hit out at the 2022 Grammy Awards after they ruled that her latest record won’t be eligible for Best Country Album.
Kacey, 33 - who won Album of the Year and Best Country Album at the awards show in 2019 with Golden Hour - released her fifth album entitled Star-Crossed in September.
However, according to Billboard, Star-Crossed won't be included in any of the country music categories after award committee members deemed the record “pop” as it lacked “51 per cent playing time of new country recordings”.
Sharing a childhood photo of her wearing a pink cowboy hat on Twitter and Instagram stories, she wrote: "You can take the girl out of the country (genre) but you can't take the country out of the girl."
Kacey continued by uploading videos and photos of her performing and socialising with country legends over the years.
She also tagged singers Loretta Lynn, Shania Twain, and Dolly Parton, rhetorically asking them whether or not they thought she belonged in the category.
The 64th annual Grammy Awards is due to take place on January 31 at the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles.
