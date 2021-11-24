Grammy Awards 2022: Why Adele didn’t receive a single nomination
The Grammy Award nominations for next year’s ceremony are in, but many are questioning if Adele has been snubbed. The simple answer is no.
Despite her new album 30 becoming the biggest selling record of 2021 in the US within a matter of days of it being released, it came out too late to qualify for next year’s Grammys.
The same goes for her monster hit single Easy on Me which also missed the September 30, 2021 cut off date.
It’s safe to say however that Adele will certainly feature on the 2023 list of nominees, so she should save the date in her calendar for that.
Other big albums of 2021 that also missed out because of their release date include Ed Sheeran’s =, Megan Thee Stallion’s Something For The Hotties, Summer Walker’s Still Over It, Bruno Mars and Anderson Paak’s An Evening With Silk Sonic, plus, Taylor Swift’s Red (Taylor’s Version).
The 2022 Grammy nominations were announced yesterday (November 23) by Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. and Board of Trustees Chair Tammy Hurt via livestream.
Nominees include Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, H.E.R., Taylor Swift, Doja Cat and Olivia Rodrigo.
Oscar winner and jazz musician Jon Batiste was the biggest surprise as he dominated the nominations list with 11 nods.
