Gwyneth Paltrow says her teenage son is proud she sells vibrators, but doesn’t mention ‘that’ candle
Gwyneth Paltrow claims that her teenage son is “proud” of her for selling vibrators via her Goop brand.
The actress-turned-lifestyle-guru, 49, made the revelation while appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.
Explaining how the subject cropped up, she said 15-year-old Moses - whom she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin - told her that he was “really embarrassed for a minute that Goop sold vibrators.
“[But then] I realised no, this is great - you’re making people not feel embarrassed to buy something, and that’s great. You’re a feminist.”
Goops offerings range from $79 - $1,249 for a Kiki De Montparnasse “Gold wand” that’s wrapped in 24-karat gold.
The Shallow Hal star failed to mention however, what her son and 17-year-old daughter, Apple, thought about the sell out candle she was flogging that was meant to smell like her vagina.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox