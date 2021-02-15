Gwyneth Paltrow’s got everyone buzzing about the launch of her new Gloop sex toy
Gwyneth Paltrow is buzzing about the launch of her new product.
The actress’s lifestyle company Goop has launched its first vibrator and she promoted the new sex toy on her Instagram page with a throwback image of herself at Vanity Fair’s 1999 Oscars after-party, wearing a pink Ralph Lauren gown, with the vibrator photoshopped over the Oscar statuette she held, which she won for Shakespeare in Love.
“Beat you to it...” Paltrow wrote. “I know how to meme too, guys. Head to @goop to see what all the buzz is about.”
The double-sided wand vibrator is offered on Goop’s website for $95.
Sign up to our newsletter
It is not the first time Goop has launched sexual health products and sex toys, some of which have raised controversy. In 2018, the company started selling a jade vaginal “Yoni” egg and in 2019, Goop promoted a “This Smells Like My Vagina” candle.