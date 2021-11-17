Harry Potter stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint reuniting for Return to Hogwarts special
The original cast of the Harry Potter series are reuniting for a one-off special to mark the release of the first movie.
Return to Hogwarts will begin streaming on HBO Max from New Year’s Day and promises to invite fans “on a magical first-person journey through one of the most beloved film franchises of all time,” according to the network.
Now all grown up, former child stars Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), Emma Watson (Hermione Granger) and Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley) will join film-maker Chris Columbus to discuss the movies and their legacy.
Other famous faces from the franchise that will be making an appearance include Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Imelda Staunton and Tom Felton.
A 52-second trailer included clips from the beloved series of movies and teased that the “legendary cast” would return “to where the magic started”.
Several Harry Potter cast members shared the clip to social media, including Neville Longbottom star Matt Lewis, who wrote: “This New Year’s Day... we’re getting the band back together.”
