Harry Styles lands massive new Marvel role as Eternals cameo revealed
Harry Styles has joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe, according to reports.
The 27-year-old muscian-turned-actor will play Thanos’ brother Eros in future Marvel films, claims a reporter from Variety who attended the premiere of The Eternals in Los Angeles last night.
Eros is the youngest son of A’Lars and Sui-San who are two Eternals. He is described as “care free” and “womanising”.
Sharing the tip on Twitter, Variety journalist Matt Donnelly wrote: “Big reveal from #TheEternals premiere — Harry Styles has joined the MCU as Eros, brother of Thanos.”
Former one Direction star Styles did not attend the star-studded event as he is currently in the middle of a tour in the US and was on the other side of the country in Cleeveland.
Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Salma Hayek and Kit Harrington star in the latest comic book-based outing which hits UK cinemas on November 5.
