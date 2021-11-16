Tributes have been paid to Bones actor Heath Freeman after he died at the age of 41.

He was best known for playing serial killer Howard Epps in the procedural and also appeared in episodes of NCIS and ER.

His manager confirmed the news of his passing in a statement to US outlet Deadline, but gave no cause of death.

The statement read: “We are truly devastated at the loss of our beloved Heath Freeman. A briliant human being with an intense and soulful spirit, he leaves us with an indelible imprint in our hearts.

“His life was filled with deep loyalty, affection, and generosity towards his family and friends, and an extraordinary zest for life.”

“He was extremely proud of his recent film work and was very excited for the next chapter of his career,” it continued.

“His remarkable legacy as a son, brother, uncle, friend, extraordinarily gifted actor and producer, consummate cook and man with the most infectious laugh, will live on forever. May his memory be a blessing to all who knew and loved him.

Pretty Little Liara star Ashley Benson was among those also paying tribute to the late star.

Taking to Instagram Stories, she shared a picture of herself with Freeman alongside the comment: “I’ll love you forever @heathmonster RIP.”

Actress and reality star Shanna Moakler also chose to remember her friend online, posting on Instagram: “Heartbroken to hear of the loss of my dear friend Heath Freeman, talented actor, director, producer, outstanding chef and a solid friend.

“You will be so dearly missed and I will cherish every amazing memory we all had... and we have a lot of great ones!! Godspeed.”

She claimed that the actor had passed away in his sleep at home in Austin, Texas.