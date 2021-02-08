Hilaria Baldwin has apologised after the bizarre episode that erupted on social media about her heritage.

The 37-year-old wife of actor Alec Baldwin was forced to confess she had been born in Boston and went by the name Hillary after she had spent years claiming Spanish heritage, that she was born in Majorca and only arrived in the US at the age of 19.

In an emotional Instagram post, she said she had 'spent the last month listening, reflecting, and asking myself how I can learn and grow'.

She stopped short of confessing she had misled people about her Spanish roots instead doubling down on her previous claims that she was raised 'with two cultures, American and Spanish' and that she feels 'a true sense of belonging to both'.

She said: "I’ve spent the last month listening, reflecting, and asking myself how I can learn and grow. My parents raised my brother and me with two cultures, American and Spanish, and I feel a true sense of belonging to both.

"The way I’ve spoken about myself and my deep connection to two cultures could have been better explained - I should have been more clear and I'm sorry. I'm proud of the way I was raised, and we’re raising our children to share the same love and respect for both. Being vulnerable and pushing ourselves to learn and grow is what we've built our community on, and I hope to get back to the supportive and kind environment we’ve built together."

The influencer has been quiet following the storm that began in December when a woman tweeted: "You have to admire Hilaria Baldwin's commitment to her decade long grift where she impersonates a Spanish person."

The woman then continued to post videos and examples of how Hilaria's accent had changed over the years.