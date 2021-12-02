Alec Baldwin’s wife Hilaria has revealed that she has spoken to her children about their father accidentally shooting and killing a crew member on the set of his latest movie Rust.

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, 42, was fatally struck and director Joel Souza, 48, injured, when the 63-year-old actor discharged a live bullet from a gun he believed wasn’t loaded on October 21.

Describing the talks as “heart-wrenching,” in a lengthy post shared to the mother-of-five’s Instagram Stories, she wrote: “I’ve had to have some conversations, explaining recent events to my oldest children recently.

“You can imagine how heart-wrenching it has been. I’m grateful to The Child Mind Institute, for guiding me. I’m grateful to my friend, Anne, for encouraging me to reach out to them.

“Sometimes, I just freeze, knowing I’m the adult, who must guide my family, but so lost as what the right direction is,” she continued.

“There is no manual we are provided. Sometimes I catch myself, surprised that I’m in the adult position and I’m like: shouldn’t I know what to do??? I’m grateful for this book I will post next.

“All of these have helped me explain the tremendous sadness and heartbreak to my children.”

“You have no idea how much all of your kindness, love and support mean. Yes, you who are reading this. I know how lucky I am to have you.”

Yoga instructor Hilaria, 37, then shared a snap of the book she had used.

She and Alec are parents to Carmen, age eight, Rafael, six, Leonardo, four, Romeo, three, Eduardo “Edu”, 14 months, and María, eight months.”

Her post comes ahead of Alec’s first sit-down interview following the incident which is due to air on ABC Thursday evening.