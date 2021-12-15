Hugh Hefner’s ex-girlfriend Holly Madison has revealed her first sexual encounter with the late media mogul left her ‘traumatised’.

Madison, 41, claims she initially agreed to go out with polyamorous Hefner after a ‘spot opened’ when one of his girlfriends left the mansion in 2001.

Speaking to the Power: Hugh Hefner podcast she said that while she knew the evening wouldn’t be a ‘very traditional first date’, she still ‘wasn’t necessarily expecting to have sex that night’.

The blonde had joined Hefner and some others for a club night, with the group later returning home to the Playboy Mansion.

“I didn’t really know what went on with them sexually,” the former Girls Next Door star recalled. “I figured something and I was prepared for that. I wasn’t prepared for what would eventually happen.”

Admitting that she was ‘wasted’, the ex Playmate admits they did have sex that night.

“He was literally pushed on top of me. After it happened, I was just mortified and embarrassed and it had way more of an emotional impact on me than I thought it would.

“It was more the group aspect that was really out of my comfort zone,” she explained. “That happened. Everybody knows it happened. … All of a sudden, it felt like everybody was going to know about me, and I was horrified by it.”

Hefner passed away in 2017 at the age of 91 after going into cardiac arrest and suffering respiratory failure.

Madison dated the Playboy magazine founder between 2001 and 2008, releasing a tell-all memoire in 2015 entitled Down the Rabbit Hole: Curious Adventures and Cautionary Tales of a Former Playboy Bunny.

She will next be seen in the upcoming A&E docu-series Secrets of Playboy, due to air in January 2022.