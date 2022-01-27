Macaulay Culkin ‘engaged’ to Brenda Song a year after they welcomed their first child together
Home Alone actor Macaulay Culkin is reportedly engaged.
Culkin, 41, has asked former Disney star Brenda Song, 33, to marry him less than a year after they welcomed their first child together, a source confirmed to People.
Whispers first began to swirl on Monday when Song was photographed sporting a diamond ring on her left hand while out and about in Beverly Hills, California, on Monday.
She and Culkin first met on the set of Changeland in Thailand and became romantically linked in 2017 after they were spotted that July grabbing dinner at celebrity hotspot Craig's in Los Angeles.
They seemingly went Instagram official the following month when Song posted a group photo in which she posed alongside Culkin.
Last April the couple welcomed their first child, a son whom they named Dakota, after Culkin’s late sister.
While they have yet to comment publicly on their engagement, this will mark American Horror Story star Culkin’s second trip down the aisle.
He was previously married to actress Rachel Miner from 1998 until 2002.
