14 October 2021

America’s Got Talent judge Howie Mandel gives health update after fainting in Starbucks

By Tina Campbell
Howie Mandel has given fans a health update after fainting in a Starbucks.

The Canadian comedian, 65 - who infamously voiced Mogwai Gizmo in the movie Gremlins - was taken to hospital on Wednesday after collapsing in the coffee shop in Woodland Hills, California.

Taking to social media, the America’s Got Talent judge assured everyone that he was “doing ok” after being treating for “dehydration” and “low blood sugar”.

Writing on Twitter, he said: “I am home and doing better. I was dehydrated and had low blood sugar.

“I appreciate the great doctors and nurses that took such good care of me. Thank you to everyone who reached out but I am doing ok!”

