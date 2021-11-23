David Ginola has spoken about getting a second chance at life following a heart attack five years ago.

The former footballer, 54, suffered a cardiac arrest while playing in a charity match in France in 2016.

He was given CPR pitch-side by fellow footballer Frederic Mendy, who the former Premier League star credited with saving his life.

Currently appearing in the latest series of I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here, David was asked about the incident by camp mate Naughty Boy, 36.

Speaking in The Clink, the music producer asked: “Is that true about something that happened to you? [That] You died and came back to life?”

“I passed away for 12 minutes,” he replied.

“I didn’t think that was possible,” Naughty Boy - real name Shahid Khan - exclaimed.

David went on to explain: “Just playing football and at one stage you just fall on the floor. So they have to perform CPR for 12 minutes and they arrive with the defibrillator and they shocked me one time, two times, three times… they said, ‘I think your friend is dead.’

“A fourth, fifth time… the fifth time, a heartbeat. Yeah… the surgeon said, ‘You’ve been very lucky David, it’s a miracle. In your condition 9 out of 10 would have died.’”

He added: “When you come back from that you just have your mind full of questions; ‘Is it a message, am I going back for a second life for a purpose?’ Because when you’re fighting when you’re dead, you’re on the crossroads… there’s life and death,” he continued.

“It’s one of a kind, because you don’t have any warnings. You could just walk like this and boom, fall over and it’s over. It is crazy when you think about it,” he concluded.

